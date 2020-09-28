A Chilly Night Tonight...Warmer Weather Expected Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first full week of all will offer us some chilly temperatures - especially in the early mornings as we wake up over the next few days. Now would probably be a good time to throw an extra blanket on the bed and to make sure your furnace is good to go as we head further into fall. Monday night into Tuesday will be chilly across the state as overnight lows fall into the low 30s to low 40s. Across western Nebraska, a Frost Advisory is in place across the Sandhills into parts of central Nebraska - so some areas of patchy frost are possible into early on Tuesday.

Chilly temperatures expected tonight into Tuesday with lows dipping into the lower 30s across the Panhandle and Sandhills. (KOLN)

For Lincoln, lows into Tuesday morning are forecast to drop to around 40°, so you’ll want the jacket as you head out the door early on Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, a warmer, more seasonal day is on tap for eastern Nebraska as temperatures should climb back to the low 70s to low 80s across the state to go along with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected to turn more to the west at around 8 to 18 MPH.

Warmer weather with more sunshine expected for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. (KOLN)

Thursday night and into Friday morning is still the time frame we’re watching closely for widespread frost or freeze conditions across the state as a cold, Canadian high pressure system is forecast to settle across the area. Temperatures by early Friday could be dropping into the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state.

A cold night expected Thursday into Friday with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state. (KOLN)

Outside of the slightly up and down temperatures this week, the weather is expected to remain uneventful as mainly dry weather is expected through most of the week. Right now it appears that only Saturday holds a small chance for moisture.

