Advocates to file new medical marijuana amendment language for 2022

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After the most recent attempt was stopped by the Nebraska Supreme Court, advocates for medical marijuana in Nebraska plan to submit new petition language on Monday.

At 1 pm, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will file new petition language with Secretary of State Robert Evnen that the committee intends to qualify for the November 2022 ballot in Nebraska, according to a release.

The new initiative is co-sponsored by State Senators Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, co-chairs of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. The new language filed today states:

“Persons in the State of Nebraska shall have the right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes.”

According to the release, after reviewing the opinion from the five Supreme Court judges who ruled to remove the 2020 initiative from the ballot, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana decided to take the route of the successful effort of casino gaming supporters and file a simple, one-sentence constitutional right that will then be followed with trailing statutory initiatives to set up a medical cannabis system in Nebraska.

“Families with loved ones suffering from conditions like epilepsy, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and cancer have fought for years to make medical cannabis safely accessible in our state as it is in 33 other states,” stated State Senator Anna Wishart, Co-Chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. “This year over 190,000 Nebraskans successfully petitioned our government during a pandemic for that right, and despite receiving qualification from the Secretary of State, our initiative was removed from the ballot by a 5-2 vote from Nebraska’s Supreme Court. We will not give up and intend to bring this fight to the legislature in January with a bill that I will introduce and to the ballot in 2022.”

In early September, the Nebraska Supreme Court removed the 2020 medical cannabis initiative from the ballot, ruling that the initiative did not meet the single-subject requirement for ballot initiatives.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

