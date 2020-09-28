Bailey Boswell Trial Day 4: Susie Loofe takes the stand

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Susie Loofe, Sydney Loofe’s mom, was the first witness the prosecution called to the stand in the Bailey Boswell trial.

Susie walked the jury through the last days she spent with her 24-year-old daughter before she went missing in Nov. 2017.

Susie said Sydney visited her hometown of Neleigh the weekend of November 11 to see her family and to go to a craft show.

That weekend, she also talked with her parents about how she had been struggling with her depression more than normal.

Susie said that had been an ongoing issue for Sydney since she was in high school.

The family made plans for Sydney to see a doctor in Lincoln Monday morning and George and Susie drove to Lincoln with Sydney on Sunday, Nov. 12.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Sydney went to the doctor, got a new medication for her depression, and her parents drove back to Neleigh.

That was the last time they saw their daughter.

On November 14, Susie said she talked with Sydney over text throughout the day.

On November 15, Susie sent her daughter several text messages, but Susie never heard back.

One of those messages was asking Sydney about a Snapchat she had posted saying she was “ready for her date.”

Susie asked Sydney why she didn’t tell her about the date and didn’t get a reply.

The next day, November 16, Sydney didn’t show up for work.

Susie said at some point that day she became aware that nobody had heard from or seen Sydney that day.

She sent Sydney two more texts: “Sydney we are worried sick, please call me now!!!” and “Please Sydney, you’re scaring me!”

Sydney never replied.

Susie said she called the Lincoln Police Department and she, her husband and Sydney’s little sister Kenzie, drove to Lincoln the morning of Friday, November 17 to go to Sydney’s apartment.

When at the apartment, Susie told prosecutors she noticed a few different things.

First, Sydney’s purse and glasses were left behind.

Second, Sydney’s cat was left without food or water.

Before the prosecution concluded its questions, they asked Susie to describe one of Sydney’s tattoos, the one on her upper arm that said “Everything will be wonderful someday”.

They then showed a picture of the tattoo right after she got it.

Defense attorney Todd Lancaster only asked Susie a few questions.

Lancaster asked Susie if she was aware of Sydney’s use of marijuana and dating apps.

Susie said yes.

BACKGROUND

The Loofe family has been asking for justice for three years, since 24-year-old Sydney didn’t show up to her shift as a cashier at Menards in November 2017.

After weeks of searching, her body was found dismembered in plastic bags in Clay County.

Investigators named Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons-of-interest early on in the case, and after an investigation, they were charged with first-degree murder, improper disposal of human remains, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Trail, is now convicted of the crime.

He went to trial in 2019 in Saline County, blocks from the Wilber home prosecutors believe Loofe was killed.

During the first week of his trial, he cut his throat and yelled “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”

Trail returned to court in time to testify that he killed Loofe, but said it was an accident.

He said Boswell had nothing to do with it.

Boswell is the last known person Loofe was with.

Boswell and Loofe went on two dates in the days before she went missing.

In a Facebook video, she said she and Loofe drove around and smoked marijuana and at the end of the second date Boswell dropped Loofe off at a friend’s house and that was the last she saw of her.

Boswell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, she could face the death penalty.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.