Cool and Windy Conditions to Start The Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have waiting for fall temperatures to come back, this week is for you. Partly sunny skies are expected today and it will be cool with the high in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Tonight will be cool and crisp with the gusty wind decreasing. Lows around 40. Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny and warmer with the highs returning to the lower 70s. We will end September on Wednesday in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be cooler and mostly sunny, afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower 60s. Thursday night will be cold and potentially frosty. The low in the Lincoln area will be in the mid 30s. A hard freeze is not expected at this time, however, areas of frost will be possible. Friday will continue to be on the cool side with the high in the lower 60s.

There will be a 20% chance for a shower or even an isolated t’storm possible on Saturday with the high in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is expected to be dry and cool with the high in the lower 60s.

