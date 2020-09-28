Fresh Thyme in Lincoln reportedly closing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fresh Thyme in Lincoln is reportedly closing its doors.

All Nebraska locations were pulled off its website on Monday, and an employee at the store said the location is closing.

The Fresh Thyme location in Lincoln opened in February of 2016 near 52nd and O Street.

The franchise has numerous locations across the country.

There is no timeline yet for when the last day the store will be open.

