Gordon plays final game with Royals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After 14 years with Kansas City, Alex Gordon is now a former Royal. In a win over Detroit on Sunday, the Royals payed tribute to the former Husker as he exited the field in the second inning. With family in the stands, Gordon made one last lap with hugs and handshakes of teammates and coaches.

“I’ve known this whole year so it really didn’t sink in until this morning. I’m always trying, with this game, to take it one day at a time and that’s kind of how I was doing it. I was trying to play the best way I could and help this team win. So, even though everyone knew and I knew, and still getting recognized for retiring, I was still locked into the game,” said Gordon, who struck out in his only at bat in the 3-1 win.

