Great Dane stolen from dog kennel in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Great Dane was stolen over the weekend.

LSO said the crime took place sometime between the evening of Sept. 25 and the morning of Sept. 26 at Dove’s Dog Academy, located at 5705 Waverly Road.

The owner said during that time frame an unknown person entered the kennel on the property, lifted a gate that accessed the building, and stole the 7-month-old black Great Dane named Ronan.

Ronan was not being kenneled at the facility but belongs to the owner of the property.

The owner told LSO that Ronan is very compliant and likely didn’t resist when being taken.

Nothing else was stolen and LSO believes that the suspects were targeting the dog, which is worth roughly $5,000.

LSO did not provide pictures of the dog but said they are reviewing surveillance footage.

