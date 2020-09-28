Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump  has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation.

The federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump made the announcement during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden Saturday. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Trump’s first term in office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on the nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.”

Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.

Our Washington D.C. Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Libraries to provide secure ballot boxes for November election

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Election officials are encouraging early voting.

News

Nebraska Supreme Court releases ruling on ballot initiatives

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Supreme Court released rulings on two high-interest ballot initiatives on Thursday.

News

Early ballot applications being mailed to Nebraska voters

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By KSNB Local4
Early ballot applications have begun to be mailed to Nebraska registered voters.

News

Chris Janicek not backing down from Nebraska Senate race

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is giving an update Monday ahead of the deadline to withdraw his candidacy.

News

Brad Ashford won’t be a write-in candidate for Nebraska senator

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Congressman Brad Ashford confirmed on Thursday that he will not be running against Sen. Ben Sasse as a write-in candidate on the November ballot, citing a lack of time to run an effective campaign.

Latest News

Election

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Election

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Election

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

News

Nebraska election officials not worried about losing mail-in votes

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Jared Austin
Election officials discuss options for mail-in voting this election.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.