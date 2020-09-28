Advertisement

Lincoln Calling goes virtual

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are only four days until the start of the 17th Annual Lincoln Calling music festival. Usually, thousands of people come to Downtown Lincoln from all over but this year because of COVID-19, things are going to look a little different.

For the first time starting on October first, the festival will be virtual for all three days, making it Nebraska’s first online music festival.

“We’ve had a lot of fun being creative, producing now three digital stages," said Lincoln Calling Executive Director, Spencer Munson.

The festival will have live-streams from artists all over the world along with two stages here in Lincoln, inside of the Bourbon and at the Turbine Flats Art Gallery.

“We’re really trying to get those folks paid, and finding opportunities for those sound technicians and videographers who were out of work as well," said Munson.

To make everything digital, the non-profit had help from a team of local content creators, the Commonwealth Media.

The owner of the Commonwealth, who is also a Lincoln calling staff member, said having the festival go on, even if it’s different this year because of the pandemic, is extremely important.

“Lincoln Calling is one of those cultural events that bring people from across the country or even around the world to Lincoln to share their perspective and art and music and to us at Lincoln Calling that’s really important," said Nick Castner, owner of the Commonwealth Media.

The Commonwealth will help tell stories of local art and culture that will air during the three-day virtual festival.

This year tickets are free because they know people are struggling because of the pandemic, but when you get to the checkout, you have the option to donate to local venues here in Lincoln.

“The festival wouldn’t be the same without this venue comradery that we have in Downtown Lincoln," said Munson.

To get tickets, click here: https://lincolncalling.com/tickets/

