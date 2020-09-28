Advertisement

Lincoln gas prices are down

By Taryn Vanderford
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln gas prices have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 146 stations. Gas prices in Lincoln are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lincoln is priced at $1.85/g today while the most expensive is $2.56/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.82/g while the highest is $2.54/g, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g Monday. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Historical gasoline prices in Lincoln and the national average going back ten years: September 28, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g) September 28, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g) September 28, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g) September 28, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g) September 28, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g) September 28, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g) September 28, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g) September 28, 2012: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g) September 28, 2011: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g) September 28, 2010: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g) Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Omaha- $2.12/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.12/g. Nebraska- $2.11/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.13/g. Topeka- $1.95/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.96/g.

“Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three week streak of declines. However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they’ve been in for quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand declined again last week, falling nearly 1% from the prior week, largely in line with expectations as we head into the first full week of fall. While the Atlantic is finally silent- likely temporary- really the only upside we could see over the coming months would be borne out of hurricane season, or if a COVID-19 vaccine proves successful in pushing demand back closer to normal.”

