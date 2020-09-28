Lincoln man arrested in child pornography investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations have arrested a Lincoln man following an investigation into child exploitation.

The investigation stemmed from the Nebraska Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber-tip from an internet service provider. The investigation by HSI and subsequent residential search warrant revealed that the subject, Trevor Hansen, 29, of Lincoln, had been trading illicit images of children using a phone messaging app.

An arrest warrant was issued following an indictment last week by a federal grand jury. This morning, investigators with the NSP Tech Crimes Child Exploitation Team and HSI arrested Hansen in Lincoln without incident. Hansen was arrested for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

