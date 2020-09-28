Lincoln man in cardiac arrest saved by workout classmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has quick actions of the people in his workout class to thank after he said they saved his life as he went into cardiac arrest. Six people were given awards after reviving him before Lincoln Fire and Rescue got on the scene. Monday, the six people involved with saving the man were given awards and honored by LFR for their actions.

The situation happened on Aug. 28 when Barry Fowler was in a class at Good Life Fitness when he suddenly fell to the floor. The next thing Fowler remembers is waking up to people all around helping him.

“It still didn’t dawn on me what had actually happened,” Fowler said.

Fowler said this incident came without warning signs of any health issues.

“I thought I had just gone down for a couple of minutes,” said Fowler. “I didn’t realize that, for all intents and purposes, that I had died and was revived.”

LFR wasn’t the group that brought Fowler back to life. It was members of his workout class.

“When I saw Steve run, I was like alright we need to go,” said Tyson Helm, Corrections worker, and former Bryan Health employee.

“We just did what we do and it worked out. It was an amazing feeling to see his eyes open up and it actually shocked the crap out of me,” said John Brady, Deputy Sheriff.

Four people all tended to Fowler either starting CPR or getting an AED going for Fowler. Staff members in the area went to the phones to call for help. Before Lincoln Fire and Rescue got on the scene, Fowler was awake and talking.

“The first thought I actually had in my head was Oh man I messed up Boot Camp today,” said Fowler. Monday was the first formal meeting since the incident. Fowler’s classmates said they all have a greater connection with him.

“He looks amazing and that’s the first thing I noticed when I walked in here is how good he looks; how strong he looks,” Brady said.

Fowler said he still needs bypass surgery and rehab to fully finish recovering. He still plans to do an obstacle race with his daughter this February.

