Advertisement

Lincoln man in cardiac arrest saved by workout classmates

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has quick actions of the people in his workout class to thank after he said they saved his life as he went into cardiac arrest. Six people were given awards after reviving him before Lincoln Fire and Rescue got on the scene. Monday, the six people involved with saving the man were given awards and honored by LFR for their actions.

The situation happened on Aug. 28 when Barry Fowler was in a class at Good Life Fitness when he suddenly fell to the floor. The next thing Fowler remembers is waking up to people all around helping him.

“It still didn’t dawn on me what had actually happened,” Fowler said.

Fowler said this incident came without warning signs of any health issues.

“I thought I had just gone down for a couple of minutes,” said Fowler. “I didn’t realize that, for all intents and purposes, that I had died and was revived.”

LFR wasn’t the group that brought Fowler back to life. It was members of his workout class.

“When I saw Steve run, I was like alright we need to go,” said Tyson Helm, Corrections worker, and former Bryan Health employee.

“We just did what we do and it worked out. It was an amazing feeling to see his eyes open up and it actually shocked the crap out of me,” said John Brady, Deputy Sheriff.

Four people all tended to Fowler either starting CPR or getting an AED going for Fowler. Staff members in the area went to the phones to call for help. Before Lincoln Fire and Rescue got on the scene, Fowler was awake and talking.

“The first thought I actually had in my head was Oh man I messed up Boot Camp today,” said Fowler. Monday was the first formal meeting since the incident. Fowler’s classmates said they all have a greater connection with him.

“He looks amazing and that’s the first thing I noticed when I walked in here is how good he looks; how strong he looks,” Brady said.

Fowler said he still needs bypass surgery and rehab to fully finish recovering. He still plans to do an obstacle race with his daughter this February.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Chilly Night Tonight...Warmer Weather Expected Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A chilly night tonight with warmer weather expected on Tuesday.

News

Lincoln gas prices are down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taryn Vanderford
Lincoln gas prices have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 146 stations.

News

Lincoln man arrested in child pornography investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations have arrested a Lincoln man following an investigation into child exploitation.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

Latest News

News

New effort seeks to protect Nebraska felon voting rights

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska on Monday began sending notices to thousands of felons informing them of their right to vote after learning of a case in which the state incorrectly notified an Omaha man that he wasn’t eligible to cast a ballot.

News

Week 3: GPAC Football Honors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and GPAC
The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Monday the following football players-of-the-week for games played on Sept. 26, 2020.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Forecast

Cool and Windy Conditions to Start The Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cool and on the windy side to start the work week.

News

Man being booked into Omaha jail fires gun, injures self

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man being booked into the Douglas County jail fired a gun that officers discovered during a strip search and wounded himself, the county Department of Corrections director says.

News

Advocates to file new medical marijuana amendment language for 2022

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
After the most recent attempt was stopped by the Nebraska Supreme Court, advocates for medical marijuana in Nebraska plan to submit new petition language on Monday.