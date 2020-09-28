Advertisement

LPD: Woman frees hand in patrol car assaults officer on the way to jail

Nyazoly Tharjiath Deng
Nyazoly Tharjiath Deng(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing a number of charges after the Lincoln Police Department says she scratched and assaulted an officer after reaching through the partition of the patrol car.

On Sunday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., officers were flagged down along on E Street, near S 12th Street, by a woman who said she’d been assaulted by a stranger.

The woman told responding officers she was walking down the sidewalk, talking on her cell phone, when a woman she didn’t know came up to her and started punching her.

LPD said witnesses also saw this assault and said it unprovoked. Officers arrested 25-year-old Nyazoly Tharjiath Deng for the assault.

While driving to jail, LPD said Deng was able to break one hand free from the cuffs and reach through the patrol car’s partition, grabbing the officer’s hair and pulled their head backwards. Officers said Deng then grabbed around the officer’s face and scratched their eyes and face.

LPD said the officer was able to get free from Deng’s grasp and with help from other officers they restrained Deng for the remainder of the ride to jail.

According to LPD, the officer had scratches, along with bruises, and went to the police station to treat their injuries while another officer transported Deng to jail.

LPD said it is uncommon for a suspect to break free like that and it was an extremely scary situation for the officer while driving, trying to be safe and being assaulted at the same time.

A few hours later, around 11 p.m., LPD said Deng hit a corrections officer in the face while they were moving her to a different cell.

That officer was treated at an area hospital for their injuries.

Deng is facing assault charges, as well as assault on an officer charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man being booked into Omaha jail fires gun, injures self

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man being booked into the Douglas County jail fired a gun that officers discovered during a strip search and wounded himself, the county Department of Corrections director says.

News

Advocates to file new medical marijuana amendment language for 2022

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
After the most recent attempt was stopped by the Nebraska Supreme Court, advocates for medical marijuana in Nebraska plan to submit new petition language on Monday.

News

Grand Island teen sex trafficking suspect back in jail for violating bond provisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The student at the center of a Grand Island human trafficking and child porn investigation has been removed from his parent’s house and put in jail for alleged violations of his bond.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 4: Susie Loofe takes the stand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Susie Loofe, Sydney Loofe’s mom, was the first witness the prosecution called to the stand in the Bailey Boswell trial.

Latest News

News

Public hearings set for gambling and payday lending ballot initiatives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Secretary of State has invited interested voters to participate in three public hearings for the four ballot initiatives appearing on the ballot for the November 3rd general election.

News

Fresh Thyme in Lincoln closing Oct. 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Fresh Thyme in Lincoln will be closings its doors on Oct. 16.

News

Great Dane stolen from dog kennel in Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Great Dane was stolen over the weekend.

News

Food Bank of Lincoln says need for food continues going up during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
At the beginning of the pandemic, the food bank saw the need for food being higher in rural Nebraska. Now, the demand is greater in the city of Lincoln.

News

Food Bank of Lincoln says need for food continues going up during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
In August alone, more than 11,000 families received food.

News

Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lincoln Police say a vehicle was struck by an apparent drive-by shooting near 45th & Baldwin Streets late Sunday night.