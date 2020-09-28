LPD: Woman frees hand in patrol car assaults officer on the way to jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing a number of charges after the Lincoln Police Department says she scratched and assaulted an officer after reaching through the partition of the patrol car.

On Sunday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., officers were flagged down along on E Street, near S 12th Street, by a woman who said she’d been assaulted by a stranger.

The woman told responding officers she was walking down the sidewalk, talking on her cell phone, when a woman she didn’t know came up to her and started punching her.

LPD said witnesses also saw this assault and said it unprovoked. Officers arrested 25-year-old Nyazoly Tharjiath Deng for the assault.

While driving to jail, LPD said Deng was able to break one hand free from the cuffs and reach through the patrol car’s partition, grabbing the officer’s hair and pulled their head backwards. Officers said Deng then grabbed around the officer’s face and scratched their eyes and face.

LPD said the officer was able to get free from Deng’s grasp and with help from other officers they restrained Deng for the remainder of the ride to jail.

According to LPD, the officer had scratches, along with bruises, and went to the police station to treat their injuries while another officer transported Deng to jail.

LPD said it is uncommon for a suspect to break free like that and it was an extremely scary situation for the officer while driving, trying to be safe and being assaulted at the same time.

A few hours later, around 11 p.m., LPD said Deng hit a corrections officer in the face while they were moving her to a different cell.

That officer was treated at an area hospital for their injuries.

Deng is facing assault charges, as well as assault on an officer charges.

