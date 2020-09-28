Advertisement

Man being booked into Omaha jail fires gun, injures self

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man being booked into the Douglas County jail fired a gun that officers discovered during a strip search and wounded himself, the county Department of Corrections director says.

Department Director Mike Myers said in a statement that the incident occurred Sunday night when Omaha police officers were trying to book the man into jail. After the gun was discovered during the strip search, the man threatened corrections officers and staff with it, then fired.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and no other people were injured.

The man was identified Monday as Brandon Jennings, 22, of Omaha.

Myers said his agency and the local police will be analyzing the shooting “to ensure we never have a repeat of this event.”

