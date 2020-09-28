Advertisement

Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

Vehicle struck by gunfire near 45th & Baldwin
LPD is investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a vehicle near 45th & Baldwin late Sunday night.
LPD is investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a vehicle near 45th & Baldwin late Sunday night.(KOLN/Gray Television)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a vehicle was struck by an apparent drive-by shooting in Northeast Lincoln overnight.

LPD says officers received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area of 45th and Baldwin around 11:15 p.m. late Sunday night.

Officers checking the area found a vehicle that had been hit. They also found bullets and shell casings at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been arrested. Police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000.

