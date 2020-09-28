Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a vehicle was struck by an apparent drive-by shooting in Northeast Lincoln overnight.

LPD says officers received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area of 45th and Baldwin around 11:15 p.m. late Sunday night.

Officers checking the area found a vehicle that had been hit. They also found bullets and shell casings at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been arrested. Police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000.

