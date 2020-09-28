Advertisement

Public hearings set for gambling and payday lending ballot initiatives

Secretary of State Bob Evnen invites interested voters to participate in three public hearings for the four ballot initiatives appearing on the ballot for the November 3rd general election.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
· Initiative Measure 428 - Payday Lending

· Initiative Measure 429 - Games of Chance Constitutional Amendment

· Initiative Measure 430 - Games of Chance Regulatory

· Initiative Measure 431 - Games of Chance Tax

State law requires Secretary Evnen host public hearings in each of Nebraska’s three Congressional Districts whenever the initiative petition measures have been placed on the general election ballot.

“The purpose of the meetings is to educate citizens and the media on the initiatives prior to the elections,” Evnen stated.

Informational pamphlets have been prepared and will be available at each hearing. In addition, the informational pamphlets are available in county election offices and the office of Secretary of State.

The date and time for Congressional District 1 is as follows:

Thursday, October 8, 2020

1:30 – 4:30 pm (CT) Payday Lending (428)

6:00 – 9:00 pm (CT) Games of Chance (429, 430, 431)

Nebraska State Capitol, Hearing Room 1525

1445 K Street

Lincoln, NE 68509

Hearings for Congressional District 2 and 3 will be announced at a later date.

Early ballots will begin to be sent out starting September 28. The Polls will be open November 3. Information about the Initiatives, as well as a list of statewide candidates, can be found on the Secretary of State website. https://sos.nebraska.gov/

