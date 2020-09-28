Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Monday, Sept. 28, the Douglas County Health Department reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 16,093 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 193. DCHD has confirmed 12,288 county residents have recovered from the illness.