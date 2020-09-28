Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:
New Cases: 52
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 52 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,346. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 158
- On Monday, Sept. 28, the Douglas County Health Department reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 16,093 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 193. DCHD has confirmed 12,288 county residents have recovered from the illness.
