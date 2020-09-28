Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 52

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 52 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,346. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 158

  • On Monday, Sept. 28, the Douglas County Health Department reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 16,093 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 193. DCHD has confirmed 12,288 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man arrested in child pornography investigation

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations have arrested a Lincoln man following an investigation into child exploitation.

News

New effort seeks to protect Nebraska felon voting rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska on Monday began sending notices to thousands of felons informing them of their right to vote after learning of a case in which the state incorrectly notified an Omaha man that he wasn’t eligible to cast a ballot.

Forecast

A Chilly Night Tonight...Warmer Weather Expected Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A chilly night tonight with warmer weather expected on Tuesday.

News

Week 3: GPAC Football Honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and GPAC
The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Monday the following football players-of-the-week for games played on Sept. 26, 2020.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Forecast

Cool and Windy Conditions to Start The Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cool and on the windy side to start the work week.

News

Man being booked into Omaha jail fires gun, injures self

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man being booked into the Douglas County jail fired a gun that officers discovered during a strip search and wounded himself, the county Department of Corrections director says.

News

Advocates to file new medical marijuana amendment language for 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
After the most recent attempt was stopped by the Nebraska Supreme Court, advocates for medical marijuana in Nebraska plan to submit new petition language on Monday.

News

Grand Island teen sex trafficking suspect back in jail for violating bond provisions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The student at the center of a Grand Island human trafficking and child porn investigation has been removed from his parent’s house and put in jail for alleged violations of his bond.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 4: Susie Loofe takes the stand

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Susie Loofe, Sydney Loofe’s mom, was the first witness the prosecution called to the stand in the Bailey Boswell trial.