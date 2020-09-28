Week 3: GPAC Football Honors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. (KOLN) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Monday the following football players-of-the-week for games played on Sept. 26, 2020. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2020-21 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week:

Offense – Jamaine Derogene, Running Back (Doane University): Doane running back Jamaine Derogene is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Berogene, a senior from Dunedin, Florida, had his first career 100-yard rushing game as he raced to 149 yards on 11 carries (13.5 yds/carry) and scored three touchdowns. He scored on a 67-yard run in the 3rd quarter to break a 21-all tie and the Tigers led the rest of the way. Derogene paced the Doane rushing attack that ran for 320 yards, marking the first time since 2017 the team went over 300 yards on the ground. Doane will host Dakota Wesleyan on October 3. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Riley Heithoff, Linebacker (Doane University): Doane linebacker Riley Heithoff is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Heithoff, a senior, from Raymond, Nebraska, led the Doane defense with a game-high 15 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 sacks. He has recorded 10 or more tackles in each game this season. His two sacks were the first of his career and resulted in 19 yards lost. Doane will host Dakota Wesleyan on October 3. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Special Teams – Jeremy Henning, Kicker (Doane University): Jeremy Henning of Doane University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Henning, a junior, from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, made his first career field goal, a 41-yard conversion in a 52-37 win over Hastings. He added seven PATs to record 10 points on the day. Doane will host Dakota Wesleyan on October 3. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

FOOTBALL: Wk. 3 Honors - The @DoaneAthletics sweep the board! (Offense) Jamaine Derogene, (Defense) Riley Heithoff and (Sp. Teams) Jeremy Henning. Complete Release: https://t.co/thaTtZjfmt pic.twitter.com/09bUcsFFkp — Great Plains Athletic Conference (@GPACSports) September 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.