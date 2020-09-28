Advertisement

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Do you have tennis ball, a pillow and a table?
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From computing in a small space to working at a dining room table, working from home isn’t always easy on the body.

Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

“First, you’ll use a tennis ball up against the wall and massage the lower back. Go right up and down along the sides of the spine, bend the knees and then stand up to get both sides of the spine,” she says. “Also, work the glutes because often times tight glutes can cause low back pain.”

Next, you don’t need a Pilates ball to help your abs. A pillow will do the trick.

“Place in between your inner thighs, squeeze the inner thighs with the pillow and pull the abs in,” Mansour says. “Repeat this 10 times.”

And to do a yoga pose, you don’t need a mat, just a table.

Mansour says one way to stretch your lower back and the backs of your legs is to bend at the waist and reach out to a tabletop, putting your body at a 90-degree angle.

She says these are a few ways to stay loose when you’ve got those work-from-home body woes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Hankison’s plea comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

National

US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October.

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump dismissed the report in a series of tweets Monday.

National

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Lincoln gas prices are down

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Taryn Vanderford
Lincoln gas prices have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 146 stations.

Latest News

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fortune 500 company has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees.

News

Lincoln man arrested in child pornography investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations have arrested a Lincoln man following an investigation into child exploitation.

National

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tuesday night debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises.