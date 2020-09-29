Advertisement

Another Cold Front Leads to Cooling Temperatures

By Ken Siemek
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly start to Tuesday across the state, it really has turned into a pretty nice day for most of the state with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures into the 70s. Into the day on Wednesday though, another cold front is forecast to push through the state which will lead to temperatures trending down through the second half of the week. On Tuesday, as the front pushes through, highs are only expected to reach the 60s across the northern half of the state, with 70s as you head along and south of I-80.

Sunny and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s across the state.
Sunny and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s across the state.(KOLN)

Mainly sunny skies and more dry weather are expected on Wednesday as the front pushes through, though it will be breezy as winds turn to the north and northwest and increase to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible.

Temperatures will continue to cool back on Thursday behind the front, though again it should be mainly sunny, dry, and a bit breezy. Highs will stay below average, likely only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the state. Thursday night and into Friday morning is expected to be the coldest night of the season across the state as a cold, Canadian high pressure system settles into the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the low and mid 30s statewide - leading to many areas seeing their first frost or freeze of the season.

A cold night is expected Thursday into Friday as lows drop into the low and mid 30s across most of the state.
A cold night is expected Thursday into Friday as lows drop into the low and mid 30s across most of the state.(KOLN)

Mainly dry weather is expected into the rest of the work week and even into the weekend, with our only chance for rain coming on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through the area.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Up For Tuesday and Then a Late Week Cool Down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with a westerly breeze.

Forecast

A Chilly Night Tonight...Warmer Weather Expected Tuesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A chilly night tonight with warmer weather expected on Tuesday.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday with some chilly morning temperatures.

Forecast

Cool and Windy Conditions to Start The Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Cool and on the windy side to start the work week.

Latest News

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
Cool, breezy weather expected Monday with warmer weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Cool and Breezy Start to the Week, Frost Late This Week?

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cool and breezy to start the week on Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
Cool and breezy for Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Night Forecast - clipped version

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
Cool, breezy, and cloudy on Sunday to finish the weekend. Some light rain possible through the day on Sunday.

Forecast

Cooler and Breezy for Sunday, Chances for Light Rain

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler, cloudy, breezy conditions expected on Sunday with chances for some light rain through the day.

Forecast

Summer Hangs On This Weekend, More Fall-Like Weather Next Week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Summer-like heat expected on Saturday before a cool down brings more fall-like temperatures to the area Sunday and into next week.