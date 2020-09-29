Another Cold Front Leads to Cooling Temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly start to Tuesday across the state, it really has turned into a pretty nice day for most of the state with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures into the 70s. Into the day on Wednesday though, another cold front is forecast to push through the state which will lead to temperatures trending down through the second half of the week. On Tuesday, as the front pushes through, highs are only expected to reach the 60s across the northern half of the state, with 70s as you head along and south of I-80.

Sunny and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s across the state. (KOLN)

Mainly sunny skies and more dry weather are expected on Wednesday as the front pushes through, though it will be breezy as winds turn to the north and northwest and increase to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible.

Temperatures will continue to cool back on Thursday behind the front, though again it should be mainly sunny, dry, and a bit breezy. Highs will stay below average, likely only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the state. Thursday night and into Friday morning is expected to be the coldest night of the season across the state as a cold, Canadian high pressure system settles into the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the low and mid 30s statewide - leading to many areas seeing their first frost or freeze of the season.

A cold night is expected Thursday into Friday as lows drop into the low and mid 30s across most of the state. (KOLN)

Mainly dry weather is expected into the rest of the work week and even into the weekend, with our only chance for rain coming on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through the area.

