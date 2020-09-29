Advertisement

‘Boo at the Zoo’ to go on with more safety measures

Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not even 2020 can stop Boo at the Zoo from happening.

Since its inception in the 1970′s, Boo at the Zoo has provided a merry-not-scary opportunity for children and families to enjoy a safe and fun Halloween. This year the event will go on with additional safety measures.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department approved the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s plan. The event will be eight days instead of five: October 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 & 30 from 5 - 8 p.m.

To accommodate limited capacity and social distancing Boo at the Zoo this year will be a timed-ticket event. When you purchase a ticket, you’ll select the day and time you wish to attend. Tickets are sold in 15 minute increments. You must enter the event during your chosen 15 minute time slot but you may stay at the event as long as you wish.

Boo at the Tickets will go on sale October 2. We will provide a link to purchase tickets when it becomes available.

Attendance & Capacity

 Timed-ticket entry allowing 90 people through the gates every 15 minutes

 Extended event dates to allow for limited capacity while still serving the community

 Limited booth volunteers 2-3 people rather than 4

 No volunteers over the age of 60

 Group sizes are limited to 8 individuals

 Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles until their ticket time

PPE/Health

Masks required of all attendees ages 5 and older

 All staff and volunteers required to wear masks and gloves

 Candy will remain in boxes and bags until at the booth, then only opened while wearing gloves

 All Zoo staff and volunteers will have their temperatures taken before the event each night

 Gloves will be available for each booth to change frequently

Sanitization & Safety

 Train sanitized between each ride

 Hand sanitizer stations throughout the Zoo

 Visual markers throughout the Zoo reminding guests to follow social distancing recommendations

 Physical barriers throughout the Zoo, creating a safe one-way traffic flow

 No cash will be accepted at the event, credit and debit cards only

 Guests over the age of 60 and anyone with an underlying health condition or any person at a higher risk from COVID-19 is encouraged to stay at home during this time and not attend the event.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 5: Boswell, Trail’s landlords discuss strong bleach smell

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The prosecution started the morning by calling Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell’s landlords from their apartment in Wilber.

News

Wanted man involved in hit-and-run with deputies taken into custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man involved in a hit and run with deputies who is also wanted on several warrants.

News

LPD: Suspect fires gun at woman leaving Walmart with children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A woman said an unknown vehicle pulled up beside her and her children as they were leaving Walmart and fired a gun.

News

Nebraska Red Cross volunteers assist with aid across the country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Over 25 Nebraska volunteers are assisting the American Red Cross around the country.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Great Dane stolen from kennel

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

LES continues adapting Lincoln for electric cars

Updated: 14 hours ago
The ratio of electric vehicles on Lincoln roads remains relatively small but despite a dip in sales during COVID-19 LES is still planning for that to be the wave of the future.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 4

Updated: 15 hours ago
Witnesses describe last days spent with Sydney Loofe, early days of investigation.

News

Lincoln man in cardiac arrest saved by workout classmates

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
A Lincoln man has quick actions of the people in his workout class to thank after he said they saved his life as he went into cardiac arrest.