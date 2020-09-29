‘Boo at the Zoo’ to go on with more safety measures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not even 2020 can stop Boo at the Zoo from happening.

Since its inception in the 1970′s, Boo at the Zoo has provided a merry-not-scary opportunity for children and families to enjoy a safe and fun Halloween. This year the event will go on with additional safety measures.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department approved the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s plan. The event will be eight days instead of five: October 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 & 30 from 5 - 8 p.m.

To accommodate limited capacity and social distancing Boo at the Zoo this year will be a timed-ticket event. When you purchase a ticket, you’ll select the day and time you wish to attend. Tickets are sold in 15 minute increments. You must enter the event during your chosen 15 minute time slot but you may stay at the event as long as you wish.

Boo at the Tickets will go on sale October 2. We will provide a link to purchase tickets when it becomes available.

Attendance & Capacity

• Timed-ticket entry allowing 90 people through the gates every 15 minutes

• Extended event dates to allow for limited capacity while still serving the community

• Limited booth volunteers 2-3 people rather than 4

• No volunteers over the age of 60

• Group sizes are limited to 8 individuals

• Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles until their ticket time

PPE/Health

• Masks required of all attendees ages 5 and older

• All staff and volunteers required to wear masks and gloves

• Candy will remain in boxes and bags until at the booth, then only opened while wearing gloves

• All Zoo staff and volunteers will have their temperatures taken before the event each night

• Gloves will be available for each booth to change frequently

Sanitization & Safety

• Train sanitized between each ride

• Hand sanitizer stations throughout the Zoo

• Visual markers throughout the Zoo reminding guests to follow social distancing recommendations

• Physical barriers throughout the Zoo, creating a safe one-way traffic flow

• No cash will be accepted at the event, credit and debit cards only

• Guests over the age of 60 and anyone with an underlying health condition or any person at a higher risk from COVID-19 is encouraged to stay at home during this time and not attend the event.

