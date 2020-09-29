Donations needed for annual Santa Cop event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -So many children go without year-round, and Christmas is just another day for them. The Lincoln Police Union is working to make sure that every child gets to feel the magic of Christmas, but it needs help.

The Lincoln Police Union 30th Annual Santa Cop Auction will be on Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Center for People in Need. The doors open at around 11 a.m. The silent auction begins at noon and the live auction starts at 2:30 p.m.

Individuals who wish to make a donation of a physical item to auction off, cash, check, or Venmo (SantaCopLincoln) can contact an LPU Charities representative at 1-402-441-7744 or email lpd1748@cjis.lincoln.ne.gov to arrange a pick-up with an elf. Gift carts and checks can be emailed to 1500 S. 70th #101 Lincoln, Ne. 68506. Donations for the event must be received no later than Nov. 1.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.