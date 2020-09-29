Advertisement

Ewoldt etching name in record books

By Dan Corey
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After tying the all-class record for home runs, Lincoln Southeast’s Rylan Ewoldt has plans on breaking the record. Ewoldt currently has 61 home runs, leaving her tied with Addison Barnard of Beatrice, who broke the record last season.

“There’s some of the girls that I’ve looked up to since I’ve started ball and I think it’s just crazy to maybe be one of those for the younger girls,” said Ewoldt who will play college softball at Boise State.

Teammate Karis Gifford says she saw the success coming.

“Districts our freshman year, I was like, you’re going to break it one day and she was like, I believe it. You’re going to work to get it and then when she broke it, I was in tears I cried about it forever. I’m so proud of her,” said Gifford.

Lincoln Southeast head coach Toni Closner is in her first year with the Knights and credits Ewoldt for her mindset.

“She’s not trying to break any records, she’s not trying to hit a home run every time, she’s really just going out there and trying to get a hit for her team,” added Closner.

Lincoln Southeast plays Lincoln North Star on Tuesday.

