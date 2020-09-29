Advertisement

Hastings College postpones all athletic activities through Oct. 4

Hastings College suspends all fall competitions after reaching “Pink” phase.
The Broncos warm up before getting started with practice.
The Broncos warm up before getting started with practice.(KSNB)
By Ben Brady
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College has postponed all fall competitions up until this Sunday, Oct. 4. Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy said they are suspended after the campus reached “Level Pink."

The phases are split into five colors: green, yellow, orange, pink and red. The campus in alliance with the South Heartland Health Department created these categories and once the campus reaches pink, all athletic activities must be suspended.

Pink is defined as “Risk is considered elevated for everyone. Students and employees are present on campus but will be primarily working and learning remotely with some in-person interactions taking place. everyone is screening themselves daily for symptoms.”

Postponed events include:

Football at Morningside (Oct. 3)

Volleyball vs Kansas Wesleyan (Oct. 3)

Women’s Soccer vs Morningside (Sept. 30)

Men and Women’s Soccer vs Briar Cliff (Oct. 3)

The Hastings College COVID-19 task force is meeting this Friday, Oct. 2 to reevaluate the situation and see if activities can resume next Monday, Oct. 5. We will update this article as more information is provided.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Week 3: GPAC Football Honors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and GPAC
The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Monday the following football players-of-the-week for games played on Sept. 26, 2020.

Sports

Gordon plays final game with Royals

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
On Sunday, Alex Gordon played in his last game as a Royal

KOLN

Ewoldt ties career home runs record, scores from LSE Invite

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln Southeast senior Rylan Ewoldt ties the state all-class record with 61 career home runs.

Sports

LSE Softball Invite Highlights

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
Highlights of the Lincoln Southeast Invite softball tournament.

Latest News

Sports

Norris vs. Elkhorn (Pius Invite Championship)

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Highlights of the championship match of the Lincoln Pius X Invite between Norris and Elkhorn.

KOLN

Doane, Concordia pick up wins in Week 3

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
In Week 3 of the GPAC football season, Doane and Concordia each pick up wins on the road.

Sports

GPAC Highlights: Doane vs. Hastings College & Concordia vs. Briar Cliff

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Highlights of Doane's 52-37 win over Hastings College, and Concordia's road victory at Briar Cliff.

KOLN

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Sat, Sept. 26)

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Saturday's high school volleyball matches, including the Lincoln Pius X Invite.

KOLN

Spielman sees limited action in TCU debut

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman caught two passes for 16 yards in his debut with TCU on Saturday.

Sports

Week 5: Play of the Night

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
Week 5: Play of the Night