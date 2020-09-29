Hastings College postpones all athletic activities through Oct. 4

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College has postponed all fall competitions up until this Sunday, Oct. 4. Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy said they are suspended after the campus reached “Level Pink."

The phases are split into five colors: green, yellow, orange, pink and red. The campus in alliance with the South Heartland Health Department created these categories and once the campus reaches pink, all athletic activities must be suspended.

Pink is defined as “Risk is considered elevated for everyone. Students and employees are present on campus but will be primarily working and learning remotely with some in-person interactions taking place. everyone is screening themselves daily for symptoms.”

Postponed events include:

Football at Morningside (Oct. 3)

Volleyball vs Kansas Wesleyan (Oct. 3)

Women’s Soccer vs Morningside (Sept. 30)

Men and Women’s Soccer vs Briar Cliff (Oct. 3)

The Hastings College COVID-19 task force is meeting this Friday, Oct. 2 to reevaluate the situation and see if activities can resume next Monday, Oct. 5. We will update this article as more information is provided.

