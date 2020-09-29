Huskers embrace challenging 2020 schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team faces one of the nation’s most challenging schedules in 2020. The Huskers open the modified season with a road game at Ohio State on October 24th. After playing the Buckeyes, a national title contender, the Huskers draw Big Ten West Division favorite Wisconsin. Fellow Top 25 team, Penn State, looms in Week 4.
“To be the best, you have to beat the best,” Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann said.
Some believe Nebraska’s difficult conference schedule was handed down due to the Huskers' outspoken nature when the Big Ten postponed its season in mid-July. Five weeks later, the conference announced it would play a 9-game, Big Ten-only schedule with numerous safety and health guidelines.
The Huskers are scheduled to begin full-padded practices this week.
