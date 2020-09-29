Advertisement

Huskers embrace challenging 2020 schedule

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team faces one of the nation’s most challenging schedules in 2020. The Huskers open the modified season with a road game at Ohio State on October 24th. After playing the Buckeyes, a national title contender, the Huskers draw Big Ten West Division favorite Wisconsin. Fellow Top 25 team, Penn State, looms in Week 4.

“To be the best, you have to beat the best,” Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann said.

Some believe Nebraska’s difficult conference schedule was handed down due to the Huskers' outspoken nature when the Big Ten postponed its season in mid-July. Five weeks later, the conference announced it would play a 9-game, Big Ten-only schedule with numerous safety and health guidelines.

The Huskers are scheduled to begin full-padded practices this week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

JoJo Domann: "Play every game like it's our last"

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Husker Post-Practice Press Conference

Sports

Deontai Williams: "I'm fired up"

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Husker Post-Practice Press Conference

Sports

Erik Chinander on playing in an empty stadium

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Husker Post-Practice Press Conference

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 5: Boswell, Trail’s landlords discuss strong bleach smell

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The prosecution started the morning by calling Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell’s landlords from their apartment in Wilber.

Latest News

News

‘Boo at the Zoo’ to go on with more safety measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department approved the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s plan.

News

Wanted man involved in hit-and-run with deputies taken into custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man involved in a hit and run with deputies who is also wanted on several warrants.

News

LPD: Suspect fires gun at woman leaving Walmart with children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A woman said an unknown vehicle pulled up beside her and her children as they were leaving Walmart and fired a gun.

News

Nebraska Red Cross volunteers assist with aid across the country

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Over 25 Nebraska volunteers are assisting the American Red Cross around the country.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.