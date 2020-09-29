Huskers embrace challenging 2020 schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team faces one of the nation’s most challenging schedules in 2020. The Huskers open the modified season with a road game at Ohio State on October 24th. After playing the Buckeyes, a national title contender, the Huskers draw Big Ten West Division favorite Wisconsin. Fellow Top 25 team, Penn State, looms in Week 4.

“To be the best, you have to beat the best,” Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann said.

Some believe Nebraska’s difficult conference schedule was handed down due to the Huskers' outspoken nature when the Big Ten postponed its season in mid-July. Five weeks later, the conference announced it would play a 9-game, Big Ten-only schedule with numerous safety and health guidelines.

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander: "We gotta get ready and let's go... The one thing they did not want to do, is play a schedule that did not have the best teams in it."#Huskers #B1G pic.twitter.com/sZCVuj2Du0 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 29, 2020

The Huskers are scheduled to begin full-padded practices this week.

Press conference, 2020 style. Nebraska LB JoJo Domann chatting with reporters about the #Huskers upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/SKi1M2DAKq — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 29, 2020

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander: "Good teams are led by the coaches; great teams are led by the players. Football is a fun game." — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 29, 2020

Chinander on playing in an empty stadium: "Bring your own juice." #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 29, 2020

