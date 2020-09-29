LES continues adapting Lincoln for electric cars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The ratio of electric vehicles on Lincoln roads remains relatively small but despite a dip in sales during COVID-19 LES is still planning for that to be the wave of the future.

Since 2018, Lincoln Electric System has been studying the impacts of electric vehicles in the capital city.

“To ensure that there’s reliable service to provide to their homes, to their vehicles and we’re pretty confident that we’ll be able to accommodate these vehicles as they come online,” said Marc Shkolnick the Manager of Energy Services at LES.

LES said over the past few years Lincoln has seen a large growth in the number of electric vehicles. Right now, there are about 500 on the road in Lincoln. It also says like many items during COVID-19 electric vehicle sales have taken a dip recently.

“We do expect that trend to turn back up a little bit as more auto makes come out with SUVs and crossovers,” said Shkolnick. “75% of all vehicles on the road are in those three categories. Customers are going to have more interest there’s no question we’re going to see more adoption of electric vehicles.”

Drive Electric Week aims to highlight to climate, environmental and cost benefits of electric vehicles.

LES says the City of Lincoln is leading the way recently adding four electric buses to StarTran.

This summer received an almost $400,000 grant to add even more.

“Lower maintenance costs and lower fuel costs,” said Shkolnick. “Those are big expense items when you’re trying to run a transit system.”

LES is also in the process of expanding its charging stations throughout the city.

“If you don’t' have a garage to charge a public station gives you that option,” said Shkolnick. “Plus for customers who are coming to Lincoln for a distance know they have a place to charge before they go home if they’re coming for shopping or for an event.”

Right now, LES also has cost-saving incentives for people who purchase electric vehicles funded by a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

