LPD: Suspect fires gun at woman leaving Walmart with children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a woman said an unknown vehicle pulled up beside her and her children as they were leaving Walmart and fired a gun into the side of their car.

LPD said on Monday around 9 p.m., the victim was leaving the Walmart on N. 27th Street with her 13 and 17-year-old sons.

The woman told police she realized she was being followed by an SUV and a 4-door sedan, and eventually, the SUV pulled up beside her vehicle.

According to LPD, the woman said a person in the SUV pulled out a gun and started yelling, and fired a shot at the vehicle. Police did find a bullet hole in the side of the car.

Both vehicles sped off, LPD said, but the woman spotted the SUV stalled out on a nearby bridge and alerted police.

However, the occupants fled on foot. No firearm was found in the car, LPD said.

Officers are still investigating the incident, and are trying to determine if it was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD immediately.

