Advertisement

LPD: Suspect fires gun at woman leaving Walmart with children

(MGN image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a woman said an unknown vehicle pulled up beside her and her children as they were leaving Walmart and fired a gun into the side of their car.

LPD said on Monday around 9 p.m., the victim was leaving the Walmart on N. 27th Street with her 13 and 17-year-old sons.

The woman told police she realized she was being followed by an SUV and a 4-door sedan, and eventually, the SUV pulled up beside her vehicle.

According to LPD, the woman said a person in the SUV pulled out a gun and started yelling, and fired a shot at the vehicle. Police did find a bullet hole in the side of the car.

Both vehicles sped off, LPD said, but the woman spotted the SUV stalled out on a nearby bridge and alerted police.

However, the occupants fled on foot. No firearm was found in the car, LPD said.

Officers are still investigating the incident, and are trying to determine if it was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD immediately.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wanted man involved in hit-and-run with deputies taken into custody

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man involved in a hit and run with deputies who is also wanted on several warrants.

News

Nebraska Red Cross volunteers assist with aid across the country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Over 25 Nebraska volunteers are assisting the American Red Cross around the country.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

Great Dane stolen from kennel

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

LES continues adapting Lincoln for electric cars

Updated: 12 hours ago
The ratio of electric vehicles on Lincoln roads remains relatively small but despite a dip in sales during COVID-19 LES is still planning for that to be the wave of the future.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 4

Updated: 13 hours ago
Witnesses describe last days spent with Sydney Loofe, early days of investigation.

News

Lincoln man in cardiac arrest saved by workout classmates

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
A Lincoln man has quick actions of the people in his workout class to thank after he said they saved his life as he went into cardiac arrest.

Forecast

A Chilly Night Tonight...Warmer Weather Expected Tuesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A chilly night tonight with warmer weather expected on Tuesday.

News

Hastings College postpones all athletic activities through Oct. 4

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Brady
Hastings College suspends all fall competitions after reaching COVID-19 threshold on campus.