Nebraska Community Blood Bank to host Emergency Blood Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is holding an Emergency Blood Drive on Thursday. Due to the football schedule being added back in at UNL, this has affected their annual Homecoming Blood Drive that was set to be this week. As a result, the Blood Bank is facing a loss of almost 200 units, which they were expected to collect this week.

In an effort to try and replace some of those units, the NCBB will be hosting an Emergency Blood Drive at their 84th and O Street Donor Center. It will be held this Thursday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Famous Dave’s will be on site providing meals to all presenting donors and donors will also receive a free shirt.

Sign Up Here or call for an appointment at 402-486-9414

