Nebraska Red Cross volunteers assist with aid across the country

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Twenty-eight volunteers from Nebraska have assisted with disaster responses since September 1. Many of these volunteers are on the ground in the affected areas, while some are supporting virtually.

The American Red Cross is responding to multiple massive disasters across the country, including wildfires on the West Coast and hurricanes on the Gulf Coast. Trained disaster workers are providing food, shelter, supplies and comfort to people in need across as many as 10 states as tens of thousands of people have been impacted by recent disasters.

Over the past several weeks, the Red Cross has provided more than 726,000 total overnight stays in emergency lodging, served more than 2 million meals and snacks and distributed more than 263,000 relief items across multiple states in response to the wildfires and hurricanes.

As many as 50 large fires have been burning from the West Coast to the Rocky Mountains. The wildfire season is the worst on record, with almost 7 million acres consumed by thousands of wildfires across the U.S. this year. More than 1,200 Red Cross disaster workers are helping in person or virtually to assist those impacted by the fires. Meanwhile, in the Gulf Coast, more than 900 Red Crossers are supporting relief efforts in response to Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Laura, providing shelter, food, health services and emotional support.

With the current disasters and the expectations of more disasters, more help is needed. The Red Cross is asking people who are able to make a significant impact by becoming a Red Cross volunteer today. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Besides volunteering, those wishing to help people affected by disasters like wildfires, storms and countless other crises can make a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Financial gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word DISASTER to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Additionally, disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes cause blood drives in the impacted areas to be canceled. The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Learn more here.

