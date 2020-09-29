Part of new Grand Island medical learning lab to be named after JBS

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Part of the new Grand Island Senior High Academy of Medical Sciences at CHI St. Francis will be named for Grand Island’s largest employer after a major donation to the project.

CHI and Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday that JBS Grand Island is donating $500,000 to the project as part of a named sponsorship.

The hospital and the school district last week announced a $5.92 million dollar project to turn the eighth floor of the hospital into a learning lab for GISH students interested in careers in medicine.

The sponsored space will be called the “JBS Learning Lab and Lobby.” It will represent a portion of the 20,522 square foot project which hospital and school officials say will be paid for by business and private donations.

The JBS donation is part of the company’s “Hometown Strong” initiative for community projects. The company has promised to donate a total of $3.5 million to various projects in the Grand Island community.

“We recognize both the opportunity and responsibility of being a large business and employer in our community,” said Zack Ireland, plant manager, JBS Grand Island.

“We deeply appreciate JBS for recognizing how vital inspiring and growing our own health care workers is for Central Nebraska,” said Ed Hannon, president, St. Francis. “The pandemic shined a light on the importance of our continuing efforts to provide quality medical care to our community for another 133 years.”

“The generous gift from JBS will make a huge impact on the lives and futures of our students. ” said Dr. Tawana Grover, superintendent, GIPS.

