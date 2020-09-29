Stars announce 2020 schedule, attendance limited to 50% capacity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars are planning a 54-game season in the UHSL in 2020-21. Competition is scheduled to begin on November 6th in Fargo. The local hockey club announced its schedule on Tuesday. It can be viewed here:

Players are currently in Lincoln training for the upcoming season. In addition to the regular season, the Stars hope to play an extended preseason schedule which includes a 6-game tournament titled the “Corn Cup.” The tourney will include the three USHL teams located in Nebraska: Lincoln Stars, Tri City Storm, Omaha Lancers.

Fans can attend home games at the Ice Box in the upcoming season. However, crowd size will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

The Stars had its 2019-20 season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

