Wanted man involved in hit-and-run with deputies taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man involved in a hit and run with deputies who is also wanted on several warrants.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., LSO said they arrested 19-year-old Duop Wiyual Duop with the help of Nebraska State Patrol.

Deputies said they’ve been searching for Duop and NSP’s aviation team started following Duop when they spotted his car parked along N 23rd and Dodge Streets, near N 27th Street in Northeast Lincoln.

LSO said Duop started running and deputies chased after him.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Duop had a handgun in his right hand and deputies saw him throw it near the door of a hotel in the area.

Duop was arrested and LSO said they recovered a Glock 26 handgun which was loaded with nine rounds and a magazine. Sheriff Wagner said nothing was in the chamber of the Glock 26.

Sheriff Wagner said Duop was arrested on felony warrants, along with the charges regarding the recent hit and runs, as well as carrying a concealed weapon.

Last Thursday around 7:30 a.m., members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force saw Duop, wanted on several felony warrants, leave a home and get in a car. Task Force members tried arrest Duop near N 48th and Vine Streets but when they boxed him in, Sheriff Wagner said Duop rammed several patrol cars, as well as a citizen’s car.

Duop was wanted on bench warrants for Failure to Appear for Distributing a Controlled Substance a Class 2A Felony and Possession of Money with intent to violate NRS 28-416 a Class 4 Felony, as well as Failure to Appear for Tamper with Evidence and Possession of Money with intent to violate NRS 28-416 both Class 4 Felony. He’s also wanted on Failure to Appear for Attempt of a Class 2 Felony, a class 4 Felony.

