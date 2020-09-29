Advertisement

Warm Up For Tuesday and Then a Late Week Cool Down

Lincoln Day Planner
Lincoln Day Planner(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a cool start to our Tuesday, but a nice warm up for this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies today with a high in the upper 70s. West wind at about 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph. Tonight will not be as cool, bottoming out around 50 degrees. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday and it will be cooler and breezy. High Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower 70s and northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with the high only in the lower 60s. Clear skies Thursday night means a cold night is on the way. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to mid 30s with areas of frost likely. Friday’s high temperature will continue to be about 10 degrees below average topping out in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be a bit warmer with a few clouds and a slight chance for a few showers, high in the upper 60s. Sunday will be cooler, mostly sunny and dry. High in the lower 60s. Monday will be sunny, warmer and dry. Monday’s high should be around 70.

