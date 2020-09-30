Advertisement

Beatrice man has Halloween decoration stolen

Every year, one Beatrice man fills his yard with home-made Halloween decorations. This year, it was a project for him and his seven-year-old son. But one special decoration was stolen.
Every year, one Beatrice man fills his yard with home-made Halloween decorations. This year, it was a project for him and his seven-year-old son. But one special decoration was stolen.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Every year, one Beatrice man fills his yard with home-made Halloween decorations.

This year, it was a project for him and his seven-year-old son. But one special decoration was stolen.

It all started with John Martin’s love for Halloween. He said it is something he has always enjoyed, so he decided to share that with people who drive by.

“I try to add on new things every year to make it fun for everybody,” said Martin.

This year was special because his seven-year-old wanted to create decorations with him.

“It means a lot to me because he took time with me, together we made it,” said Martin.

But it didn’t last long.

“And then it got stolen so that’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Martin.

Martin’s wife pulled into the driveway and noticed the life-size corpse with a walker was gone.

He then posted to Facebook about the stolen decoration and was overwhelmed by the community’s reaction.

“Deines Pharmacy, they actually gave me an old walker that they aren’t using anymore, so that’s the one I’m using here,” said Martin.

Martin says he’s now added cameras so that this doesn’t happen again.

He says that he was hoping it was a prank, but he still does not have it back.

“One of the things that hit me hard was that it’s been a terrible year since the beginning. And this is something so small, but a lot of people enjoy it,” said Martin.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Clergy of Lincoln works with Lincoln officials on policing policies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
The Black Clergy of Lincoln is currently working with the mayor and Lincoln Police Chief on a complete ban of all forms of chokeholds.

News

Local hotel finding ways to get revenue without the Paycheck Protection Program.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Some Lincoln businesses are still in need of federal relief after businesses could no longer apply for the Paycheck Protection Program as of Aug. 8.

News

Black Clergy of Lincoln working with city officials on policing procedures.

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Lincoln hotel looking for different ways to get revenue during the pandemic.

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

Forecast

A Brief “Summer” Fling...Will Quickly Be Exiting...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Sunny and breezy on Wednesday with falling temperatures.

KOLN

Stars announce 2020 schedule, attendance limited to 50% capacity

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
The Lincoln Stars are planning a 54-game season in 2020-2021.

News

Human cases of West Nile Virus for 2020 reported to DHHS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Three people have recently tested positive for West Nile virus according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

News

Nebraska Community Blood Bank to host Emergency Blood Drive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is holding an Emergency Blood Drive on Thursday.

News

Part of new Grand Island medical learning lab to be named after JBS

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Part of the new Grand Island Senior High Academy of Medical Sciences at CHI St. Francis will be named for Grand Island’s largest employer after a major donation to the project.

News

Donations needed for annual Santa Cop event

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Union is working to make sure that every child gets to feel the magic of Christmas. The Lincoln Police Union 30th Annual Santa Cop Auction will be on Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Center for People in Need.