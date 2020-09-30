Beatrice man has Halloween decoration stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Every year, one Beatrice man fills his yard with home-made Halloween decorations.

This year, it was a project for him and his seven-year-old son. But one special decoration was stolen.

It all started with John Martin’s love for Halloween. He said it is something he has always enjoyed, so he decided to share that with people who drive by.

“I try to add on new things every year to make it fun for everybody,” said Martin.

This year was special because his seven-year-old wanted to create decorations with him.

“It means a lot to me because he took time with me, together we made it,” said Martin.

But it didn’t last long.

“And then it got stolen so that’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Martin.

Martin’s wife pulled into the driveway and noticed the life-size corpse with a walker was gone.

He then posted to Facebook about the stolen decoration and was overwhelmed by the community’s reaction.

“Deines Pharmacy, they actually gave me an old walker that they aren’t using anymore, so that’s the one I’m using here,” said Martin.

Martin says he’s now added cameras so that this doesn’t happen again.

He says that he was hoping it was a prank, but he still does not have it back.

“One of the things that hit me hard was that it’s been a terrible year since the beginning. And this is something so small, but a lot of people enjoy it,” said Martin.

