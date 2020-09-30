Black Clergy of Lincoln works with Lincoln officials on policing policies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Black Clergy of Lincoln is currently working with Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on policing policies which includes a complete ban of all forms of a chokehold.

Clergy members said there’s language in the rules allowing police to use them in extreme situations. Members also want a better definition of lethal force, excessive force, and reasonable belief. Clergy members said Lincoln has the opportunity to kick start a nationwide movement.

“The opportunity to share these recommendations; the opportunity to partner with the Mayor and the Chief of Police is just that," said Minister John Leonard Harris, Encouragement Unlimited, Inc. "That’s what we want to be; we want to be partners. We have a constituency, we have families and we are citizens of the city of Lincoln.”

These clergy members also want local and national incidents involving police to be used in anti-bias training. Members also want de-escalation language in all areas of police policies. Lincoln pastor Janet Banks said, “We just want the training to be up to date. We want officers to know their responsibilities and how to handle these different types of situations.”

Other policies the Black Clergy of Lincoln is working on with the mayor and LPD is more external reviews of police practices, overhauling the Citizens Advisory Police Board, and utilizing local expertise in any anti-bias training.

