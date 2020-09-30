Advertisement

Burglars steal $250,000 in jewelry from Grand Island store

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Burglars who cut through a cement wall stole more than $250,000 in jewelry and other items from a Grand Island store, police said.

The burglars entered the Oro-Mex Jewelers late Friday or early Saturday. They went to Iglesia Profetica y Misionera church next door and cut through the wall to enter the store. They then cut open two safes, police said.

The burglary caused about $50,000 damage to the building, the Grand Island Independent reported.

“We do have a couple of leads that we’re working on the case,” said Capt. Jim Duering, adding that the plan was more well-orchestrated “than what we normally see for our burglaries.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a man on charges connected to multiple drive-by shootings, including one where he fired a rifle out the window of a car.

News

McCook woman pleads not guilty in husband’s shooting death

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A 79-year-old McCook woman who said she suffered abuse from her husband for decades has pleaded not guilty to killing him.

News

Omaha police plan review after man shot himself in jail

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Omaha police plan an an internal investigation after a man shot himself inside the Douglas County Jail.

News

Officers attacked making arrest; dog shot

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities in the northeastern Nebraska town of Pierce say officers were attacked and assaulted as they tried to arrest a man, and a dog involved in the attack was shot and later euthanized.

Latest News

News

South Lincoln gas station robbed overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
LPD: Two men stole cash from the U-Stop at 13th and South late Tuesday night during an armed robbery.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

South Lincoln gas station robbed overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
LPD: Two men stole cash from the store at 13th and South during an armed robbery.

News

Lincoln family shares story of son living with Down syndrome

Updated: 2 hours ago
Each year, 37 babies in Nebraska are born with Down syndrome. Henry Sweeney was one of them.

News

Lincoln family shares story of son living with Down syndrome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Each year, 37 babies in Nebraska are born with Down syndrome. Henry Sweeney was one of them.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.