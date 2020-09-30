Catching A “Cold”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has ushered in much cooler air across the forecast area on Wednesday...and seasonably chilly conditions are now expected thru the weekend...

Gusty northwest winds will diminish across the region Wednesday night...and under clear to partly cloudy skies temperatures will fall into the mid 30s-to-low 40s overnight. Lincoln should see a low in the lower 40s. Thursday will be even cooler than Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s-to-lower 60s along with northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...and gusts to 30 mph possible at times. This sets us up for the coldest night of the season so far on Thursday night...with lows in the low-to-mid 30s expected for much of the local area. Frost or freeze conditions will be possible by early Friday morning...so stay tuned to the forecasts over the next 24 hours. Some weather models indicate the “possibility” of cloud cover at times Thursday night...and if that verifies then temperatures may not get quite as cold as forecast...but that remains to be seen at this time. After a very chilly start...highs on Friday will struggle back into the low-to-mid 60s...with Lincoln trying to make it to 63°.

We’ve kept a small chance for precipitation late Friday night into Saturday morning pretty much all week long...and we see no reason to change that now. Highs on Saturday should be mainly in the middle 60s...with Sunday cooler once again with highs in the upper 50s -to-lower 60s. A return to warmer conditions is on tap for much of next week...with dry conditions and highs back into the 70s...maybe even the 80s before the week is out.

