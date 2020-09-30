Chinander back to doing what he loves, with the team he loves

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander missed his players as much as he missed football over the spring and summer. But now with a modified season ahead, the third-year assistant coach is back enjoying his team and the sport.

“Not being able to touch those guys and hug them and be with them every day was the hard part for me,” Chinander said.

Chinander says communicating with his players virtually has been challenging.

“Its so much Zoom stuff,” Chinander said. He adds that recruiting limitations and uncertain schedules also made the off-season difficult.

“First and foremost, I’m a football fan,"” Chinander said. “When Nebraska high school football kicked off, I had two games streaming on my TV. I’ve been watching games as much as I could.”

Chinander is hoping the Huskers will begin padded practices this week. He says his unit, which allowed nearly 28 points per game last season, must get ready quickly with Nebraska’s daunting 2020 schedule.

