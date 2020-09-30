Advertisement

Cool Down For Wednesday and Breezy

Lincoln Five Day Forecast
Lincoln Five Day Forecast(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through the Lincoln area this morning and that means much cooler conditions and it will be a bit on the windy side. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 70s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with low bottoming out in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mainly sunny and cool, highs in the lower 60s. We could have our first frost in the area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 30s. Friday will be sunny and a bit warmer with the afternoon high in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be in the mid 60s for highs with scattered clouds and a 20% chance for a shower or sprinkles in the morning. Sunday will be about 10 degrees below average with the high in the lower 60s.

Monday will be sunny and warmer with the high near 70. The warm up continues on Tuesday with the high in the upper 70s.

