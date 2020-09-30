Advertisement

Increased financial incentives for CCC transfer students

By KSNB Local4
Sep. 30, 2020
Neb. (KSNB) - Students at Central Community College now have increased financial incentives if they transfer to Nebraska Wesleyan to continue their education.

Transfer students will receive an increased amount of scholarship money.

Since partnering with Wesleyan on the Pathways Transfer Scholarship in 2018, CCC transfer students who completed at least 18 credit hours received $15,000. Now that amount is $20,000.

Additionally, NWU has increased the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Scholarship from $17,000 to $21,000. That scholarship is open to qualified community college students who are members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

“Transfer students are an important part of our student body,” said NWU President Dr. Darrin Good. “They bring experience, diversity and continued academic success. It’s critical that we provide them with the same accessibility and affordability that we provide to our traditional undergraduates who begin their academic career here as first-year students.”

Nebraska Wesleyan made the adjustments to both scholarships as part of an affordability initiative to make its private, personalized education accessible to all Nebraska students.

“Agreements like this are a testament to CCC students in proving that they are successfully prepared for the next steps in their educational journey,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall. “The CCC faculty should feel equally proud of their efforts in preparing students who wish to transfer to a four-year institution.”

