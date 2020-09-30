Advertisement

Investigation into shooting of LPD officer leads to another arrest

Large police presence at 33rd and Vine streets on August 26.
Large police presence at 33rd and Vine streets on August 26.(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. – The investigation into the shooting of a Lincoln Police Officer in August has led to another arrest.

According to court records, a 17-year-old identified as a family member of Felipe Vazquez, was arrested for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm.

According to an affidavit, the 17-year-old family member admitted to “knowingly and intentionally possessing” the gun used in the crime, which “he knew or believed to be stolen”.

Felipe Vazquez, 17, is being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing LPD Investigator Mario Herrera near 33rd and Vine Streets on August 26.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Herrera was shot while assisting in serving a warrant. Vazquez was wanted in connection to a homicide in March.

On August 26, with permission, officers entered a home near 3255 Vine Street to look for Vazquez, and found him and Orion Ross hiding in a bedroom, court records state.

After officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, the two broke through a window and fled from the area. While they were running, investigators say Vazquez fired a black Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun, striking Herrera, the affidavit states.

Both Ross and Vazquez were arrested shortly after the shooting.

The gun, which was found on the scene after the shooting, was reported stolen on July 12. Court records state the gun was taken from someone known to Ross.

The 17-year-old has been lodged for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony, and had his bond set for 10 percent of $100,000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI searching for man who may have info on sexual assault victim

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown man who may have information about the identity of a child victim.

News

Suspect waving knife arrested Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A 28-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was waving around a knife and chasing people.

News

Man arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a man on charges connected to multiple drive-by shootings, including one where he fired a rifle out the window of a car.

News

Burglars steal $250,000 in jewelry from Grand Island store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Burglars who cut through a cement wall stole more than $250,000 in jewelry and other items from a Grand Island store, police said.

Latest News

News

McCook woman pleads not guilty in husband’s shooting death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A 79-year-old McCook woman who said she suffered abuse from her husband for decades has pleaded not guilty to killing him.

News

Omaha police plan review after man shot himself in jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Omaha police plan an an internal investigation after a man shot himself inside the Douglas County Jail.

News

Officers attacked making arrest; dog shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities in the northeastern Nebraska town of Pierce say officers were attacked and assaulted as they tried to arrest a man, and a dog involved in the attack was shot and later euthanized.

News

South Lincoln gas station robbed overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
LPD: Two men stole cash from the U-Stop at 13th and South late Tuesday night during an armed robbery.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

South Lincoln gas station robbed overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
LPD: Two men stole cash from the store at 13th and South during an armed robbery.