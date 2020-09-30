Investigation into shooting of LPD officer leads to another arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. – The investigation into the shooting of a Lincoln Police Officer in August has led to another arrest.

According to court records, a 17-year-old identified as a family member of Felipe Vazquez, was arrested for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm.

According to an affidavit, the 17-year-old family member admitted to “knowingly and intentionally possessing” the gun used in the crime, which “he knew or believed to be stolen”.

Felipe Vazquez, 17, is being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing LPD Investigator Mario Herrera near 33rd and Vine Streets on August 26.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Herrera was shot while assisting in serving a warrant. Vazquez was wanted in connection to a homicide in March.

On August 26, with permission, officers entered a home near 3255 Vine Street to look for Vazquez, and found him and Orion Ross hiding in a bedroom, court records state.

After officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, the two broke through a window and fled from the area. While they were running, investigators say Vazquez fired a black Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun, striking Herrera, the affidavit states.

Both Ross and Vazquez were arrested shortly after the shooting.

The gun, which was found on the scene after the shooting, was reported stolen on July 12. Court records state the gun was taken from someone known to Ross.

The 17-year-old has been lodged for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony, and had his bond set for 10 percent of $100,000.

