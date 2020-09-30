Advertisement

Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.

A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

National Politics

Inside the far-right group praising Trump

Updated: moments ago
|
The Proud Boys are a far-right groups with ambiguous beliefs but a clear record of street fights.

News

Man arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a man on charges connected to multiple drive-by shootings, including one where he fired a rifle out the window of a car.

National

Study: Salty ‘ponds’ discovered on Mars

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Researchers behind a recent study say they have found evidence of smaller salty "ponds" on Mars.

Latest News

News

Burglars steal $250,000 in jewelry from Grand Island store

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Burglars who cut through a cement wall stole more than $250,000 in jewelry and other items from a Grand Island store, police said.

National

Trump to far-right extremists: ‘Stand back and stand by’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it solely a “left-wing” problem and telling one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”

News

McCook woman pleads not guilty in husband’s shooting death

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A 79-year-old McCook woman who said she suffered abuse from her husband for decades has pleaded not guilty to killing him.

News

Omaha police plan review after man shot himself in jail

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Omaha police plan an an internal investigation after a man shot himself inside the Douglas County Jail.

News

Officers attacked making arrest; dog shot

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities in the northeastern Nebraska town of Pierce say officers were attacked and assaulted as they tried to arrest a man, and a dog involved in the attack was shot and later euthanized.

National Politics

Trump asked to condemn white supremacists

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate on Tuesday. He didn't.