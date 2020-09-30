Advertisement

Lincoln family shares story of son living with Down syndrome

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When October rolls around, many families remember that it’s also Down Syndrome Awareness Month. One Lincoln family 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve spoke with says life with their son who has Down syndrome could not be better.

Each year, 37 babies in Nebraska are born with Down syndrome. Henry Sweeney was one of them.

Henry is now six years old and soaks up everything about being in first grade. He dances to music, plays sports with his dad and loves going through the car wash.

Before Henry was born, his mom, Mary, says she had no complications during her birth, and ultrasounds showed Henry was a healthy baby boy.

However, the day she gave birth, Sweeney’s doctor had some suspicions that Henry might have had trisomy 21, the most common type of Down syndrome. Someone with this type of Down syndrome has three copies of chromosome 21, unlike the usual two copies.

When doctors tested Henry and diagnosed him, it became a confusing time for this family.

Henry didn’t show any common markers like a sandal gap between his toes or the common almond-shaped eyes.

“It took a while for us to really accept that he had Down syndrome. We joked, kept waiting for it to go away, and of course, it didn’t. Every parent who finds out that their child has any sort of circumstance that they’re not expecting, there’s a grieving process that you go through,” said Mary Sweeney.

After Henry was born, the Sweeney family says they found comfort in receiving help and education from The Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska. This family tells 10/11 for those who don’t have children with Down syndrome, it’s okay to ask questions and be curious, but always remember to be kind.

“Watching Henry come into my work and see how many people smile when he walks by, and how much love he can bring out to people by giving hugs to people he knows are sad, it’s been really great to see how good people can be rather than how bad people can be, which is nice,” said Luke Sweeney, Henry’s dad.

Henry is the big brother of two younger brothers, Jack and Charlie. His brothers have learned, even though they’re young, that Henry requires a little more patience and learns differently.

According to the CDC, Down syndrome remains the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the U.S. Each year, one in every 691 babies will be born with Down syndrome.

On Saturday, October 10, 2020 the Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska will host its annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. It’ll be in Lincoln at the Lancaster Event Center beginning at 9 a.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can either attend the walk in-person, while wearing masks, or tune-in virtually.

Sweeney says this annual walk is a great way for families with loved ones with Down syndrome to connect. For more information, visit HERE.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Lincoln gas station robbed overnight

Updated: 9 minutes ago
LPD: Two men stole cash from the U-Stop at 13th and South late Tuesday night during an armed robbery.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

South Lincoln gas station robbed overnight

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
LPD: Two men stole cash from the store at 13th and South during an armed robbery.

News

Lincoln family shares story of son living with Down syndrome

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Each year, 37 babies in Nebraska are born with Down syndrome. Henry Sweeney was one of them.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Cool Down For Wednesday and Breezy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
A mid week cool down is expected with a gusty northwest wind.

News

Beatrice man has Halloween decoration stolen

Updated: 8 hours ago
Beatrice man has Halloween decoration stolen

KOLN

Chinander back to doing what he loves, with the team he loves

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander outlines the challenges of coaching during the pandemic.

News

Beatrice man has Halloween decoration stolen

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Every year, one Beatrice man fills his yard with home-made Halloween decorations. This year, it was a project for him and his seven-year-old son. But one special decoration was stolen.

News

Black Clergy of Lincoln works with Lincoln officials on policing policies

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
The Black Clergy of Lincoln is currently working with the mayor and Lincoln Police Chief on a complete ban of all forms of chokeholds.