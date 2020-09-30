Lincoln leads the way in census reporting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The deadline to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census has been extended to Oct. 5. And taking the time to make sure you’re counted can have a big impact.

The City of Lincoln ranks first out of cities over 250,000 people in census self-reporting.

Elected leaders say this will help Lincoln get the funding it needs for things like schools, roads and other public services.

This year organizations and officials with the City of Lincoln launched a historic effort to make sure everyone in Lincoln was counted. The City spent $40,000 to encourage people to register.

“It’s truly a drop in the bucket when you see the ROI there; for every additional person we get counted, our community is going to see an additional $13,000 of federal funding over the next decade,” said Sean Flowerday, Lancaster County Commissioner.

Right now, Lincoln leads the way with census self-reporting. The Lincoln County Commissioner said this could be attributed to access to good local internet.

“We’re exploiting one of the advantages we already have because we have such strong broadband connection in town,” Flowerday said.

With that $40,000, the Lincoln-Lancaster Complete Count Committee focused especially on making sure college students and new Americans were counted.

“Where were you on April 1st? College students need to fill out the census in the community they were in, because that’s where they’re using community services,” Flowerday said.

If you use the services in Lincoln, you count in Lincoln. And you being counted impacts others.

“It has an impact on our nutrition services, it has an impact on our after-school programs, like the community learning centers,” said Walter Powell, the Equity, Diversity and Multicultural Administrator for Lincoln Public Schools. “It also has an impact on the federal grants we’re able to apply for. In some cases, it can impact whether or not we receive some of those federal dollars.”

LPS said Title I schools especially benefit from everyone being counted.

“It has an impact on the funding we receive through Title I dollars, which has an impact on the staffing levels, and can also have an impact on the academic, social and emotional supports we’re able to provide for our students,” Powell said. “It can also have an impact on our summer programming.”

