Local hotel finding ways to get revenue without the Paycheck Protection Program.

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some Lincoln businesses are still in need of federal relief after businesses could no longer apply for the Paycheck Protection Program as of Aug. 8. Around 42,000 Nebraska businesses benefited from this federal funding giving out more than $3 billion. Officials at the Courtyard by Marriott said it helped pay their employees for some summer months, but that money is all gone and business still isn’t back to normal.

“Our original occupancy was about 80% capacity and now we’re sitting around 40% to 50% so it’s definitely different,” Courtyard by Marriott general manager Aaron Stitt said.

Stitt said business travel being restrictive due to COVID-19 has negatively impacted his business. Even with the extended time for money, it didn’t help this hotel.

“When they decided to extend it to December,” Stitt said. “We only had a week left and so we just ended up terminating it.” The original PPP loans allowed Stitt to pay between 60-80 employees at a full rate. As the federal government continues to debate a new round of aid, Stitt is in talks locally with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

“I think they do a fantastic job of just exploring new ideas to try and get people to travel and book a room with all of us,” Stitt said.

The chamber of commerce is encouraging businesses to create promotions to get people back in stores and hotels.

Senior director of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said, “We’re working with our public policy and that side of it, looking at what might be another round of the CARES Act and making sure we’re advocating for a lot of our member businesses.”

Although these options will help local businesses some are still waiting in hopes of getting more benefits from the PPP. Stitt also said another round of PPP loans, specifically for hospitality, would be nice to have. He said it’s because there’s a lot of uncertainty about business in the coming months with Husker football games likely having no fans.

