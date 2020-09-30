Man arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man on charges connected to multiple drive-by shootings, including one where he fired a rifle out the window of a car.

LPD said on Sept 24 around 5 p.m., they were called to 12th and F streets on a report of shots fired.

The victim told officers he was inside a vehicle when another car approached, and the passenger fired 3-4 shots. The victim said the vehicle then drove back around, and the passenger stuck an AR-style rifle out the window and fired another 5-6 shots.

Only minor injuries were suffered, and bullet holes were found on the side of vehicles in the area, police said.

After speaking to witnesses, Ayezayah Buckhalter, 21, was developed as a suspect and was contacted and taken into custody on Tuesday.

He is also tied to a drive-by shooting near 27th and Cornhusker, police said.

Dominik Rates, 20, was also arrested for accessory to a class 2 felony. Rates reportedly let Buckhalter use his gun for the crime.

