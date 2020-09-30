Marcus Theatres temporarily closing some Lincoln theatres
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Marcus Theatres is temporary closing 17 of its 72 reopened locations, including two Lincoln theatres: South Pointe and East Park Cinemas.
“As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, the number of studio releases available has slowed dramatically, which has directly impacted guest attendance. As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations.”
Fifty-five Marcus Theatres remain open including Lincoln Grand Cinema.
For a complete list of affected locations, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/Reopening.
