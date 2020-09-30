Nebraska State Patrol K-9 passes away after medical complications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon their police service dog Bane passed away due to medical complications last week.

NSP posted this caption on their Facebook page:

“We lost a good one folks. PSD Bane passed away due to medical complications last week. PSD Bane was 7 yrs old and had served with NSP since 2015.

Bane located 1,560 lbs of drugs, 22 criminals and $1.5 Million in crime-related proceeds. That’s a career to be proud of. Rest easy, Bane, and thank you for your service to our great state.#RIP”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.