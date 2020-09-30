Newcomers take lead, Husker Hoops commit to training over off-season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a preseason Zoom interview with reporters, Kobe Webster and Teddy Allen represented the Nebraska men’s basketball team. Neither have played a game for the Huskers.

Webster and Allen have emerged as team leaders, despite transferring into the program earlier in 2020. Webster played at Western Illinois, while Allen ranked among the JUCO scoring leaders at Western Nebraska Community College. The Huskers have another influx of new talent for the upcoming season, which will be the second under head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Webster says the 2020-21 roster is filled with good shooters, including Lat Mayen, a transfer from Chipola College in Florida.

Allen says the team quickly formed strong a bond on and off the court. One consistent among the group, according to Allen, is the desire to excel.

“We’ve been following all the right precautions so we’ve been able to keep our practices going," Allen said. "The guys are taking advantage and living in the gym.”

Allen, a 6-foot-6 guard, says the team had last week off from workouts. However, players still showed up to the Hendricks Training Complex to shoot and train for the upcoming season.

“We want to be a good team,” Allen said. “We want to be in the (NCAA) Tournament. We want to take Nebraska basketball to place it hasn’t reached before.”

