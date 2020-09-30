Advertisement

Omaha police plan review after man shot himself in jail

(KOSA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police plan an an internal investigation after a man shot himself inside the Douglas County Jail.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Brandon Jennings is hospitalized in critical condition. Police say it’s unclear how Jennings concealed the small gun used in the shooting.

Jennings was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic assault and carjacking. Police say Jennings allegedly approached a woman, who a witness told officers was Jennings' girlfriend, as she dropped off her child at a babysitter’s home.

Police say Jennings assaulted the woman and took her vehicle. He was later arrested and taken to the jail, where he allegedly threatened jail personnel before shooting himself.

